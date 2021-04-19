PM’s Office head outlines speeding up of mass vaccination programme

"We want to create the greatest possible opportunities for mass vaccination, so that as many Poles as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible," Dworczyk (L) said.

Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Michał Dworczyk has said that by May 10 every adult Pole will have received an e-referral for a Covid-19 jab.

Michał Dworczyk, head of the PM’s Office and the government commissioner in charge of the national vaccination programme, speaking on Monday in Wałbrzych (southwestern Poland) at a drive-thru vaccination point, said “we believe that this form, which has passed the test in the United States, Italy, France and other countries, will also be accepted here”.

He added that by May 10 every adult Pole will have had an e-referral issued, allowing everybody to register for vaccination.

“We want to create the greatest possible opportunities for mass vaccination, so that as many Poles as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Dworczyk added.

According to him, a detailed schedule of vaccinations will be presented on Tuesday.