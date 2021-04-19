Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was aimed at fighting for dignity: Dr Mikołaj Mirowski

Monday marks the 78th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. On this occasion, Poland IN interviewed Dr Mikołaj Mirowski, historian and journalist from the Polish History Museum (MHP).

Why did the Jews decide to start the uprising knowing that it was doomed to failure?

After the commencement of so-called “Great Action,” (“Grossaktion”) a part of German operation “Reinhardt” aimed at physical liquidation of the Jewish population, around 300,000 Polish Jews from the Warsaw ghetto were transported to the Death Camp in Treblinka and those, who remained in the Polish capital were fully aware that Nazi Germany aims to carry out their mass extermination.

In April 1943, the Warsaw Ghetto was already a “residual” ghetto – inhabited by about 50-70,000 people in a dramatically compact living condition, while originally there were over 400,000 residence (with a population density of 146,000 people per 1 km²).

The main aim of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was not the fight for freedom (because the ghetto population was well aware that they could not count on victory against a large and well-armed army), but to express the Jews’ opposition to the genocidal policy of Germany and the willingness to “take their fate into their own hands”, in order – as one of the commanders of the uprising, Marek Edelman, said – “not to die in degradation, but to die with a weapon in hand.”

What was the fate of those few who survived the uprising?

Of those who resisted the Germans, both from the Jewish Combat Organisation (ŻOB) and the Jewish Military Union (ŻZW), only several survived the uprising. Most of them, however, did not live to see the end of the war – they were handed over to the Germans or died fighting in partisan units or in the Warsaw Rising. Among the few who survived the war, there were members of the ŻOB command – Icchak Cukierman, Marek Edelman and Cywia Lubetkin.

Mordechaj Anielewicz, the commander of the ŻOB, together with a group of fighters in the bunker at 18 Miła Street, committed suicide on May 8, 1943 after being surrounded by the Germans and having gas thrown into the shelter where he was hiding.

What, in your opinion, does the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising mean for Polish identity and history?

This heroic act shows that the history of WWII and uprisings – both the Ghetto and the Warsaw one, can be treated as a “link” for the common story of Poles and Jews through history. It is worth noting that the uprising in the Ghetto was the first metropolitan uprising in German-occupied Europe.

In the appeal of the ŻOB to Poles, it was emphasised that they were fighting for “our freedom as well as yours” – thus it was shown that this uprising could be a common experience that unites the Jews and the Poles, citizens of one country – the Second Polish Republic. It should be remembered that the surviving fighters from the Ghetto later fought in the Warsaw Rising.

The uprising in the Warsaw Ghetto can be included in the series of Polish uprisings aimed at fighting for dignity and honor.