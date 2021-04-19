More Poles are afraid of becoming poor: poll

The percentage of Poles who are afraid of becoming poor has gone up from 20 percent in March 2020 to 24 percent, according to a poll carried out by the CBOS opinion researcher.

At the same time, the proportion of Poles who had no qualms about their financial future has gone down from 37 percent to 30 percent. The drop has been even more visible in comparison with 2019, when the percentage of persons who had no fears regarding their financial future stood at 41 percent.

According to CBOS, people living in Poland’s largest cities evaluate their living standards to be better off thanas better than for other Poles.

In big cities, 49 percent of residents said they had good or very good living standards, and only 9 percent said they were poor.

The percentage of Polish households that said their financial situation was good stood at 59 percent, down by 5 percentage points year on year, while 36 percent stated it was average, up by 5 pps from March 2021, and only 5 percent said it was bad (unchanged).

CBOS carried out the poll on a sample of 1,154 adult Poles on March 1-11.