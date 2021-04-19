Exhibition on Polish and Romanian women who changed the world

instytutpolski.pl

An exhibition presenting the achievements of 34 Polish and Romanian women, including fighters for independence and women’s rights, artists, researchers and sportswomen is on show in Romania.

The “Polish and Romanian women who changed the world” exhibition has been prepared by a local branch of the Polish Institute.

The exhibition presents, among others, profiles of Polish high altitude mountaineer Wanda Rutkiewicz, Irena Sendler who saved thousands of Jewish children during WWII, painter and graphic designer Zofia Stryjeńska, and WWII underground soldier, General Elżbieta Zawacka.

The display also includes the stories of Romania’s Smaranda Braescu, holder of a number of world titles in parachuting, Elisabeta Rizea, a heroine of the anti-communist resistance movement, and Sarmiza Bilcescu-Alimanisteanu, the first woman in the world to become a doctor of legal sciences.

“Achievements of the heroes of our exhibition still amaze. They were brave, talented, inventive, hard-working and breaking stereotypes almost every day,” the organisers of the exhibition wrote.

The project, on show in the former prison for political inmates in Pitesti, has been prepared to mark Women’s Year celebrated in Poland in 2018.