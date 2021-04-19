Opposition urge president to clear up campaign financing ‘irregularities’

Civic Coalition (KO) MPs, Cezary Tomczyk and Jan Grabiec, told a press conference that the doubts should be cleared up "in the interest of the president himself."

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s main opposition party has urged President Andrzej Duda to clear up doubts related to the financing of his presidential campaign last summer.

Poland’s national dailies Gazeta Wyborcza, Rzeczpospolita and the investigative website OKO.Press have reported that companies which prepared Duda’s campaign had received grants from the National Centre for Research and Development (NCBR), a state agency.

“We demand explanations from Andrzej Duda and from campaign chief of staff Adam Bielan,” said Tomczyk, head of the KO parliamentary caucus, adding that KO had notified the prosecutor’s office of a possible crime committed by people involved in Duda’s campaign.

President Duda, who was backed by the ruling party Law and Justice, was reelected for a five-year term of office on July 12, 2020, with 51.03 percent of the vote. Rafal Trzaskowski, a KO candidate, received 48.97 percent.