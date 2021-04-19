Partial reopening of economy possible in May/June says PM

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Large segments of the national economy could be reopened in May-June, Poland’s prime minister said on Monday.

But just how much of the economy could be reopened, Mateusz Morawiecki, said would depend largely on the pace of Poland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We will be able to reopen a considerable part of the economy at the turn of May and June,” Morawiecki said in the south-western town of Lubin.

He added that the country was “close to the breakthrough point” in the vaccination process, and that some parts of the economy could be reopened earlier than others.