Partial reopening of economy possible in May or June: PM

Large segments of the national economy could be reopened in May or June, Poland’s prime minister said on Monday.

“We will be able to reopen a considerable part of the economy at the turn of May and June,” Prime Minister Morawiecki said in the south-western town of Lubin.

Mateusz Morawiecki said the degree to which the economy is reopened will largely depend on the pace of Poland’s COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The Prime Minister added that the country was “close to a breakthrough” in the vaccination process, and that some parts of the economy could be reopened earlier than others.