They did not take Smolensk disaster seriously: official on “State of Danger” film

“The state authorities at the time did not treat what happened in Smolensk as a priority or seriously from the very beginning,” President’s spokesman Błażej Spychalski stressed on Monday commenting on the film “State of Danger”, which was broadcast on Sunday by Polish public broadcaster TVP.

On Sunday, TVP aired the Ewa Stankiewicz documentary “The State of Danger,” presenting the political context and the state of Polish-Russian relations before the Smolensk air disaster in 2010, and indicating the negligence that, according to the film-makers, took place after the crash.

The film was based on documents from the Supreme Military Prosecutor’s Office and the technical report of the subcommittee for the planned investigation of the air disaster. It contains testimonies of witnesses, experts’ statements and documents relating to the Smolensk disaster.

The emergency medicine specialist quoted in the documentary, who was in Moscow the day after the disaster, said that when the bodies were being identified in the dissecting room, Polish forensic medics did not participate in the autopsies themselves. At the same time, photos from the dissecting room were shown, picturing the then Minister of Health in the Civic Platform – Polish People’s Party coalition government, Ewa Kopacz, smiling in the company of, among others, Russian workers involved in the transfer of the disaster victims’ bodies.

The President’s spokesman was asked on TVP1 to comment on the film. “Shocking and terrifying – I would describe it as. The infantile behavior of Mrs. Ewa Kopacz was shocking, and it was terrifying how the Polish state acted in that extremely difficult time,” Mr. Spychalski assessed.

“For me as a Pole, as a citizen of our country, it is simply terrifying that the Polish state could… act in such a way,” he stressed, adding that “the state authorities at the time did not prioritise or seriously treat what happened in Smolensk.”

In the opinion of the President’s spokesman, the decisions of the Polish authorities at that time were irrational, and their effects are still felt today. “After all, those decisions meant that the Tupolev wreck is still on Russian soil, that the black boxes are still in Moscow,” he pointed out.

“It was precisely these irresponsible and compromising decisions the then authorities made that put us in the position we are in today and make it extremely difficult to explain with certainty what happened in Smolensk today, because we do not have the most important pieces of evidence, which are… being held in Moscow, Russia,” Mr. Spychalski concluded.

On April 10, 2010, the Polish presidential plane crashed in Smolensk, Russia, killing everyone on board, including President Lech Kaczyński, the First Lady Maria Kaczyńska, and top officials.

The TU-154m was part of 36th Special Aviation Regiment of the Polish Air Force and on the day of the crash carried on board, among others, the Commander-in-Chief of the Polish Armed Forces (President Lech Kaczyński) and other top military officials, on April 13, 2010. However, the then Polish government, led by PM Donald Tusk agreed not to investigate the crash under the 1993 Polish-Russian agreement on military aviation in the airspace of both contracting states, in reality handing over the whole investigation to the IAC, a Russian affiliate of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Thereupon it was decided to consider the Polish Air Force’s presidential plane as a civilian aircraft thus allowing the investigation to be conducted in compliance with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the so-called “Chicago Convention”, whose stipulations according to reports were also violated. The obligation to “use every means to facilitate the investigation” was not fulfilled by the “State of Occurrence”. Instances of tampering with evidence and its destruction at the scene of the catastrophe were also reported.