Kremlin’s secret service “often acts with blunt force”: official

“This famous professionalism of the Russian secret services is a kind of narrative, an attempt to build an image that is not always consistent with reality,” said Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz on public television channel TVP Info.

The deputy chief of Polish diplomacy commented on the situation related to the concentration of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the situation related to the expulsion of Russian diplomats by consecutive countries.

Marcin Przydacz emphasised that such actions are a response to the aggressive Russian policy, “but they are also significant political signals”. He said that Poland was now waiting for decisions from Prague, which is to reveal a report on the EU forum on the operation of Russian services in the Czech Republic. “A disclosure of details of espionage operations was announced,” the Deputy FM pointed out.

The diplomat also commented on the actions of Russian secret services aimed at destabilising the situation in Eastern European countries. He indicated that among the Western countries “extensive activity of the Russian services was visible, and a spy network was also being created”.

“Many years ago we already drew attention to the growing activity of Russian officials in the territory of Poland. For many years, the Russian secret service has also been very active in Poland, we are taking actions to reduce them and ensure the security of the Polish state,” the Deputy Minister added.

Speaking about the operating techniques of the Russian secret service, Marcin Przydacz said that at first glance it is often apparent that the same people are responsible for the same actions. “This famed professionalism of the Russian secret service is an attempt to build an image that is not always consistent with reality,” The Deputy FM said.

The Deputy Minister concluded by saying that “the Russian secret service works like Russia, often with blunt force”.