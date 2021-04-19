Vaccination registrations for over-18s from May 10 – PM

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Covid-19 vaccination registrations for patients over 18 will start on May 10, Poland’s prime minister announced on Monday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said if this happened it would be possible to have adult Poles vaccinated by August.

“We want all citizens over 18 years of age to receive an e-referral by May 10, so that they can register for the vaccination from May 10,” said Morawiecki. “This way they can all be inoculated at the latest by August, or, hopefully, even sooner.” He added that the pace of the vaccinations would depend on vaccine supplies.

Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said a registration schedule for all age groups would be presented on Tuesday.