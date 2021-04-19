Poland reports 7,283 new coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll at 101

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded new confirmed coronavirus cases and 101 deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 12,153 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 31,612 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 31,270 recorded the day prior, including 3,346 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,557 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 265,383 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,334,978 people have recovered.

In all, 8,893,076 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,293,779 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.