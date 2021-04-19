Poland opens first mass vaccination point

Jerzy Muszyński/PAP

The first of a planned network of 471 mass vaccination centres opened on Monday in the south-western town of Legnica.

The centre, which will be bigger than current vaccination points, is the first of a pilot phase that will see a station open in each of Poland’s 16 provinces.

Hundreds more will open if the centres prove to be a success.

Announcing the mass vaccination project last week, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said such centres will enable at least 200 vaccinations daily in towns with populations up to 50,000, and at least 500 in larger towns and cities.

Currently about 6,500 vaccination points operate across Poland, and the mass vaccination centres, which should be operable in the second quarter of the year, could bring the number up to nearly 7,000.

In an interview for the Rzeczpospolita newspaper published on Monday, Dworczyk said all Poles who are willing to receive inoculations will soon be provided with official referrals to vaccination points.

Dworczyk also said supplies of the Pfizer vaccine were currently increasing.

“(Pfizer – PAP) is speeding up,” Dworczyk told Rzeczpospolita. “We want the Government Agency for Strategic Reserves to distribute the vaccines to vaccination points immediately… and for them to be used within five days of their arrival in Poland.”

Dworczyk said the pace of Poland’s inoculation programme depended “exclusively” on the pace of the vaccine supplies.