Polish judoka wins European title

Beata Pacut has won a gold medal at the European Judo Championships in the under 78 kg category in Lisbon.

In the Sunday final, Pacut won in extra time with Dutch rival Guusje Steenhuis. The European title is Pacut’s greatest success in her sports career so far.

Pacut, 18th on the world list, earlier defeated Israeli Inbar Lanir and later on third ranked Fanny Estelle Posvite of France.

This is the first individual European title won by a Pole since the European Judo Championships in Belgrade in 2007.