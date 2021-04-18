COVID-19 pandemic is clearly slowing down: expert

“The latest data inspires optimism. The downward trend in COVID-19 infections continues, and the pandemic is clearly slowing down,” Michał Sutkowski MD, the head of Warsaw Family Physicians told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

COVID-19: 12,153 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry informed of 12,153 new COVID-19 infections and 207 deaths on Sunday. A week ago there were 21,703 cases and 245 deaths. Mr Sutkowski described these statistics as positive and “in line with the trend that seems to be going to continue.”

The physician pointed out that vaccinations are progressing and the weather is improving. “More people will be outside and fewer people in confined spaces. The virus dies more easily in hot and dry air. These are factors that clearly indicate that we will have an improvement,” he said.

However, a large number of deaths caused by COVID-19 will probably persist over the next two or three weeks. The physician explained that this is caused by a large number of infections in late March and early April. “This number of deaths will probably decrease, as the hospital occupancy decreases,” Mr Sutkowski indicated.

The doctor also expressed hope that this is the last wave of the pandemic. “If we get the population vaccinated properly, at the highest level, we will give this virus as little wiggle room as possible. Thanks to this, we can definitely defeat it and be safe by autumn,” he added.