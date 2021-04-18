Poland safe but tension around Ukraine dangerous: president’s aide

Another Russian-Ukrainian conflict may occur at any moment, Krzysztof Szczerski, an aide of the Polish president Andrzej Duda told public broadcaster TVP.

"The situation is indeed very tense," Mr Szczerski said on Sunday.







He went on to say, Russia “is trying to stop the process of opening NATO to Ukraine” and “is using the army for political purposes, to put pressure on Ukraine.”







“This can very easily get out of hand,” the head of the president’s Bureau for International Affairs assessed.

Commenting on the security situation in Central Europe, Mr Szczerski said that Poland “has strong allied guarantees, we have allied armies in Poland, so (…) we are safe, but the political situation is not safe.”

Meanwhile, Zbigniew Konwiński, an MP of the opposing Civic Coalition (KO) said the opposition is ready to cooperate with the government in case a new conflict breaks out east of Poland.

“When it comes to security, we should absolutely speak with one voice,” Mr Konwiński.

“We can see that something is happening again at the Russian-Ukrainian border and there is a real need for joint action, not only within our country, but within the EU and the North Atlantic Pact,” the MP said.