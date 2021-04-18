Poland reports 12,153 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, death toll at 207

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Poland recorded 12,153 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 207 deaths over the past 24h to Sunday morning, against 15,763 cases reported on Saturday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 31,270 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 32,073 recorded the day prior, including 3,359 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,547 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 292,124 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,311,145 people have recovered.

In all, 8,845,735 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,288,959 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.