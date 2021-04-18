76th anniversary of liberation of Ravensbrück concentration camp

On Sunday, the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Ravensbrück, the German concentration camp for women, was commemorated. Part of the commemorations were held online due to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Berlin participated in honouring the day at the memorial site.

“Again this year, on the 76th anniversary of liberation, the remembrance ceremony will not be open to the survivors, their families, or foreign delegations. We know this is to protect the health of all of us, but it does not make it any less painful,” Ambra Laurenzi, the head of the Ravensbrück International Committee, said.

Despite the restrictions in place, the International Ravensbrück Committee has made an attempt to fulfill its obligations to the victims and their families, by organising many initiatives. One of which was the exhibition “Faces of Europe,” organised by the Committee in cooperation with the Ravensbrück Memorial, which was presented online for the first time in Prague.

Ms Laurenzi emphasised the fact that “new, important texts are appearing”, among which she mentioned, inter alia, books by Polish authors: German camps “Pogłosy” [“Resonances”] by Maria Buko, devoted to children of female prisoners and “Ravensbrück” by Wanda Kiedrzyńska, already in its third edition.

FKL (Frauen-Konzentrationslager) Ravensbrück in north-east modern Germany, was the only camp by name dedicated to women. About 132,000 people of 40 nationalities passed through the hell of Ravensbrück. Historians argue about the number of victims. According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, about 50,000 people died in the camp.

Many prisoners were employed as slave laborers by Siemens & Halske. From 1942 to 1945, the Nazis conducted medical experiments on the imprisoned women to test the effectiveness of sulfonamides.

The number of Polish women in Ravensbrücke is estimated at approxiamtely 40,000, around 8,000 of whom survived. Many Polish women were taken to Ravensbrücke from units of the Home Army (Armia Krajowa) and after the Warsaw Uprising. The prisoners died of hunger, cold, exhaustion and diseases. Mass executions concerned, in particular, members of the Polish resistance movement and Jewish women. Karolina Lanckorońska, a famous art historian, writer, and soldier of the Home Army, was among the prisoners. She recorded her experiences in written form in, among others, the book “War memories”.