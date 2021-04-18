Poland – Luxembourg relations based on partnership and friendship: President

“Poland and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg are connected, among others, by close cooperation, active participation in international forums, and relations based on partnership and friendship,” President Andrzej Duda wrote in a letter to Henri, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, on the 100th anniversary of cooperation between states.

The President emphasised that after a hundred years of cooperation, he can write that mutual relations are based on partnership and friendship. “I hope that we will continue to develop them as effectively at all levels, especially political, economic and cultural levels” he wrote.

Poland’s head of state also mentioned important initiatives in which both countries participate. “We are part of a united Europe, we cooperate militarily within NATO, we also speak together at the UN forum,” President Duda wrote.





He also referenced important events for both countries, at which they had the pleasure of meeting; “I’m glad that in 2019 we had the opportunity to meet in Luxembourg and I was able to take part in the celebrations at the American Military Cemetery in Hamm, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Ardennes, in which Polish airmen participated.”

“I wish, Your Royal Highness and myself, that in the next century of bilateral relations our partnership will develop even more intensively for the benefit of our nations and states and the entire international community,” the President concluded his letter.