Czech Republic notifies allies about suspected Russian involvement in 2014 blast

The Czech Republic said on Sunday it had informed NATO and EU allies about suspected Russian involvement in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. The matter would be addressed at an EU foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday.

The authorities in Prague expelled a total of 18 members of staff from the Russian embassy on Saturday over the issue and said investigations had linked Russian intelligence to the explosion, which killed two people.

Responding to the expulsions, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that “Prague is well aware of what follows these types of games.” Russia’s Interfax news agency cited Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy head of the Russian upper house’s international affairs committee, as saying Prague’s assertions were “absurd” and Russia’s response should be proportionate.

Czech police said they were searching for two men in connection with serious criminal activity who were carrying Russian passports in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Adding that the men were in the country in the days leading up to the 2014 explosion. Those were the aliases used by two Russian military intelligence (GRU) officers who British prosecutors charged with the attempted poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and

his daughter Yulia in 2018. Moscow denied involvement in that incident.

The US and the UK said they stood in solidarity with the Czech Republic in the dispute with Russia. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Twitter the Czechs “have exposed the lengths that the GRU will go to in their attempts to conduct dangerous and malign operations,” referring to Russia’s military intelligence agency.

The US Embassy in Prague said in a statement on Saturday that Washington appreciated the Czech Republic’s “significant action to impose costs on Russia for its dangerous actions on Czech soil.” The US imposed sanctions against Russia on Thursday for interfering in last year’s election in the country, cyber hacking, bullying Ukraine and other alleged malign actions prompting Moscow to retaliate.

The incident surfaced unexpectedly, during a sensitive period for Prague-Moscow relations. The Czech government is planning to open a tender worth billions of euros to build a new nuclear power station, and security services have demanded that Russia be excluded from

bids as a security risk. President Miloš Zeman and other senior officials have been

arguing the case for keeping Russia in. The industry minister said on Saturday that the incident could affect the process.

The head of the country’s upper house of parliament, Miloš Vystrčil, said the incident would amount to state terrorism. “If confirmed, we have to consider it as a very serious act of aggression and hostility, which can be labelled as an act of state terrorism,” Mr Vystrčil, a member of the centre-right opposition, told a news conference on Sunday.