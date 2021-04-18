COVID-19: 12,153 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 12,153 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,688,025 including 314,848 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 328,828 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 207 new fatalities, of which 52 were due to COVID-19 alone and 155 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 62,032.

According to the ministry, 292,124 people are quarantined and 2,311,145 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 314,848 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 8,845,735 people have been vaccinated so far, including 6,556,776 who have received one dose and 2,288,959 who have been inoculated twice.





The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,359 out of 4,547 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 141,367,633 coronavirus cases, 3,025,455 deaths and 120,063,903 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,361,280, India has the second most with 14,788,109 cases and Brazil third with 13,900,134.