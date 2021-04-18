EUR 1.2 bn EU funds to be allocated to north-east Poland

EUR 1.2 billion EU funds will be allocated to the Warmia and Mazury regions in the north-eastern part of the country.

The Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy conducted talks with representatives of all provinces about financing regional programmes for the years 2021-2027.

Ultimately, the Warmińsko-Mazurskie region will receive EUR 1.2 billion from EU funds for the implementation of the regional programmes. This amounts to EUR 860 per capita, informed the Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy. There is still EUR 7.1 billion to be allocated to all regions.

Warmińsko-Mazurskie will also be one of the 6 provinces that will benefit from the successor of the national Eastern Poland Programme with a poll of EUR 2.5 billion. Additionally, Warmia and Mazury can receive money from the Reconstruction Fund and national programmes.

According to the draft Partnership Agreement, about 40 percent of funds from the cohesion programme will go to regional programmes managed by heads of provinces. 75 percent of the money has already been distributed, and 25 percent was allocated to the programme reserve to be distributed during the programme contract negotiations.

“This is a kind of agreement between the government and local authorities, in which specific investments will be chosen as important for the region and Poland,” explained Deputy Minister Waldemar Buda.

Mr Buda added that “Each province may still receive funds from the programme reserves. The condition is to prepare and submit good development projects.”