Video: Number of Belarusians settling in Poland increases

According to the data of the Office for Foreigners, the number of Belarusians settling in Poland is increasing. The number of Belarusian citizens who have valid residence permits in Poland has already exceeded 30,000. Most of them have a permanent residence permit due to their Polish origin.

Spokesman for the Office for Foreigners Jakub Dudziak pointed out that three-quarters of Belarusians settling in Poland are people under the age of 40.

“Of Belarusian citizens with valid residence cards, around 64 percent are between 18 and 40 years old. Children and adolescents under the age of 18 represent just over 11 percent, and people over 40 are around 25 percent,” he said.

Most of the Belarusians residing in Poland, i.e. slightly more than 20, have permanent residence permits. The basis for their issue was mainly Polish origin, including the Pole’s Card.

Mr Dudziak also emphasized that the number of applications for a temporary residence permit was also systematically growing. Currently, almost 10,000 Belarusian citizens have such documents. The vast majority (70 percent) are granted in connection with taking up a job.

Since last year’s presidential elections in Belarus, the number of people applying for refugee status in Poland has also increased. From August 2020 to the end of March 2021, over 630 Belarusians submitted such applications.