Ruling party leads poll on 36 pct support

Mateusz Marek/PAP

If parliamentary elections were held on April 18, the ruling conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) could count on 35.9 percent of the vote, outstripping its two biggest competitors but lacking a parliamentary majority, a poll has shown.

The conservative grassroots movement Poland 2050, set up by TV personality and Catholic writer Szymon Holownia, could count on 20.9 percent of votes while the centrist Civic Coalition (KO) would get 18.1 percent backing, according to an Estymator poll carried out for the right-wing website DoRzeczy.pl.

PiS lost 1.8 percentage points compared to last month’s Estymator poll, Holownia’s movement added 2.6 percentage points and KO gained 1 percentage point.

PiS’s result would give the party 200 mandates in the lower house of parliament, far from a parliamentary majority of 231 seats. Polska 2050 would get 105 mandates and KO – 85.

The other parties that would cross the 5-percent parliamentary representation threshold include the Left on 10.7 percent, the far-right Confederation on 6.8 percent and the agrarian Polish People’s Party – Polish Coalition on 5.2 percent.

The estimated turnout was 59 percent.

Estymator ran the survey on a nationwide sample of 1,029 Poles on April 15-16, 2021.