COVID-19: Poland to receive 27 mln vaccines by end-June: PM

“Poland should receive a total of 27 mln vaccine doses from four producers by the end of the second quarter of the year,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Saturday.

“In accordance with today’s state of knowledge and producers’ declarations, we should get a total of 27 million doses by the end of the second quarter,” Mr Morawiecki said.

“By the end of April we’ll receive 3.6 million doses more from four producers: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J [Johnson & Johnson],” the prime minister wrote on Facebook, making a reservation that the numbers represented the producers’ declarations.

In May, Poland is to receive four weekly transports of 1.2 million vaccine doses each, coupled with a large shipment of 2.4 million doses on May 31, all from Pfizer.

The other three producers will deliver a total of 3.5 million doses in May, PM Morawiecki went on to say.

“In June, if everything goes according to plan, Poland will receive a record 13,750,000 vaccine doses,” he added.

As of Saturday morning, 8,702,677 Poles had already received jabs against COVID-19, with 2,277,069 of those having had both doses of the vaccine.