Youth Boxing Championships: Jordanian boxer in critical condition

Jordanian boxer Rashed Al Swaisat is still fighting for his life. The 19-year-old athlete underwent brain surgery after Friday’s fight at the Youth Boxing World Championship in Poland.

A boxer from Jordan in the up to 81 kg weight class competed against Estonian Anton Winogradov. At the end of the third round, after being hit by his opponent, he fell onto the canvas and lost consciousness. He was given first aid and later on taken to the hospital.

“Immediately after being transported to our facility, the contestant underwent an urgent neurosurgical operation. He is currently in the intensive care unit. We are fighting for his life,” said Anna Mazur-Kałuża, spokesperson for the Provincial Complex Hospital in Kielce.

The competition at the Youth Boxing World Championships began on Tuesday. 414 competitors from 51 countries are taking part in the event.