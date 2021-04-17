Auschwitz Museum intends to clean 35 post-camp barracks

“Two bids have been submitted to the tender announced by the Auschwitz Museum to select a contractor for the restoration work to clean 35 post-camp barracks on the grounds of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau concentration camp,” the museum announced.

The museum intends to allocate PLN 270,000 (EUR 59,000) to finance the works.

The contractor with whom the contract will be concluded will have over eight months to complete the task.

The post-camp barracks to be restored are located in the oldest part of the former camp – the so-called BI section.

The Germans established the Auschwitz camp in 1940 to imprison Poles there. Auschwitz II-Birkenau was established two years later and became the site of the extermination of at least 1.1 million people, mainly Jews, as well as Poles, Roma, Soviet prisoners of war and people of other nationalities.

In 1947, a museum was established on the premises of the former Auschwitz I and Auschwitz II-Birkenau camps. In 1979, the former camp was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as the only facility of this type.