Poland reports 15,763 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, death toll at 616

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 15,763 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 616 deaths over the past 24h to Saturday morning, against 17,847 cases reported on Friday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 32,073 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 32,781 recorded the day prior, including 3,372 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,552 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 334,797 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,285,221 people have recovered.

In all, 8,702,677 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,277,069 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.