Mapping the universe

By observing the universe at low radio frequencies, astronomers can now specify with greater accuracy the number of new stars being formed in the early universe, establish a correlation between the brightness of galaxies on the low radio images and the rate of star formation as well as analyse emissions from around massive black holes or the collision of galaxies.

Cyril Tasse and the LOFAR surveys team

In this episode of The Debrief, we speak to two astronomers helping to create the most detailed map ever of the universe.

Astronomers have created the most detailed map of the universe providing important new insights into stars, galaxies and black holes through the use of low radio frequencies.

In this episode, host John Beauchamp stargazes with Dr Katarzyna Małek and Dr William Pearson from the National Centre for Nuclear Research.

