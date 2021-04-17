COVID-19:15,763 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 15,763 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,675,874 including 328,828 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 343,648 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 616 new fatalities, of which 141 were due to COVID-19 alone and 475 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 61,825.

According to the ministry, 334,797 people are quarantined and 2,285,221 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 328,828 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 8,702,677 people have been vaccinated so far, including 6,425,608 who have received one dose and 2,277,069 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,372 out of 4,552 available.

As of Saturday morning, as many as 140,598,859 coronavirus cases, 3,014,240 deaths and 119,501,592 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,305,912, India has the second most with 14,526,609 cases and Brazil third with 13,834,342.