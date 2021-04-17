Polish state to take over coal-fired generation assets power companies

Poland’s Treasury will take over hard coal and lignite-fired power generation assets as well as lignite mines from energy groups PGE, Tauron and Enea, for integration and gradual phasing out, the Ministry of State Assets has said.

The decision is an element of Poland’s departure from coal-dependent power generation, but the process is expected to last decades.

As low and zero-emission energy sources will be added to the system, coal-fired blocks will be gradually switched off.

Spinning off coal-fired assets from PGE, Enea and Tauron, which currently own 70 such blocks, “will involve the State Treasury buying assets related to energy generation in coal units as well as lignite coal mines,” the ministry said in a statement on its website.

“Hard coal mines and coal-fired heat and power plants “will not be subject to the spin-off,” the ministry said.

Under the programme, PGE, Tauron and Enea will integrate their coal-fired generation assets into separate entities that will later be taken over by the Treasury, “after running due diligence and adequate valuations,” according to the statement.

Poland will eventually integrate them into PGE’s (the state-owned and largest energy company in Poland) conventional generation unit PGE GiEK, to be renamed the National Agency for Energy Security (NABE).