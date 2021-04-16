A helping hand: Poland sends humanitarian aid to Armenia

A Polish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid has been dispatched to Armenia to help those people caught up in the fighting in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Poland’s MFA said the aircraft left Kraków’s Balice airport bound for Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, on Friday.

Fighting flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but controlled by Armenian-backed separatists, last year. Reportedly, thousands were killed and many more displaced.

Deputy FM Paweł Jabłoński said the aid was intended for people who had suffered as a result of the conflict in the region. The transport was organised by the PM’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and the Government Strategic Reserves Agency.

“Today, Poland is once again fulfilling its duty towards people affected by a humanitarian crisis – we are sharing what we can with a country in a difficult situation related to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Mr Jabłoński was quoted as saying in a press release.

Responding to a humanitarian appeal by the government of Armenia, we are sending the civilian population affected most by the armed conflict, urgent aid: bedding, blankets, towels, electronic thermometers, disinfectants and also (blood) pressure gauges,” the press release reads.