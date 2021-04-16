Polish market is home for video gaming companies: WSE CEO

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) is a leader when it comes to listed video gaming companies, its CEO Marek Dietl said on the 30th anniversary of the bourse.

“We have over 60 companies listed on our venue, more than Tokyo or Seoul, so we are a clear market leader in terms of the number of video gaming companies listed,” Mr Dietl said. According to Bloomberg, WSE trades 56.1 percent of this part of the market.

“The WSE has also developed a fund-raising platform for game titles rather than studios or developers,” Mr Dietl continued. “There is really great interest from investors to invest in a particular video game, not in a studio as a whole,” he added.

The Warsaw Stock Exchange was launched in 1991, just two years after the collapse of communism in Poland.





Mr Dietl added that the WSE has seen an increased interest in trading from individual investors. “Retail investors are absolutely key to our volumes,” the bourse’s CEO said. “About 25 percent of our trade is done by retail investors,” he added.

According to him, individual investors are most interested in the video gaming industry and biotech companies, but often they are also intraday traders. Intraday traders are extremely short term investors who try to close a trade within one day.

The CEO of WSE also pointed to an increase in social media activity among individual investors, calling them “a new generation” who “have been building unofficial investment clubs and looking for really high-risk and high-return stocks.”

Only five companies were listed on the WSE in April 1991, when it was launched, and that compares to more than 400 on the main market today. The WSE joined a group of developed markets in 2018, 27 years after it had started its operation.