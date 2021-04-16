St Mary’s Trumpet Call is world’s oldest cyclical radio broadcast

The characteristic trumpet melody heard by inhabitants and visitors of Kraków, southern Poland, for centuries has been recorded on April 16, 1927, becoming the world’s oldest cyclical radio broadcast.

“This is the world’s oldest cyclical radio broadcast aired since 1927 with a short hiatus during the time of the [WWII Nazi-German] occupation,” Polish Radio wrote. Prior to WWII, the trumpet call was broadcast twice a day.

As architecture Professor Wiktor Zin reflected, “it is an unusually charming melody. The recurring motive with the abrupt discontinuance is somewhat emblematic of the entire Poland.”

Origin unknown

The early days of Kraków’s trumpet call are shrouded in mystery. No answer can be provided for the questions “who”, “where” and “when” composed the call.

By force of mere supposition, one can posit that its composer was a Kraków inhabitant. The exact date of the call’s premiere lingers in the shadows of history, however, it is known that it originated in the Middle Ages.

Mark Celt, a journalist of the Polish branch of Radio Free Europe, said that “there is a document which allows us to say with all due certainty that the trumpet call reverberated from the top of the St. Mary’s Basilica steeple 100 years prior to the discovery of America.”

This is when accountancy comes to the rescue. The city of Kraków’s financial records of 1392 tell us that the steeple watchman’s salary stood at 8 grosz per week and whoever played the tune could earn 0.5 grosz a week.

The original Polish word describing “trumpet call” is “hejnał” and its roots tap into the Hungarian language wherein it means “dawn”, “twilight” or “a wakeup call”. In the days of yore, the steeple watchmen’s task was to play the trumpet at dawn and dusk to let the gate menials know of the time to open and close the gates.

The watchman would also blow the trumpet to raise alarm in the time of war when the enemy was approaching Kraków’s walls. It was only in later times that the custom to play the trumpet call in the cardinal directions would be practised.

The abrupt discontinuation

But why the abrupt cessation of the melody? Legend has it that during the Tatar invasion of 1241 when Batu Khan’s warriors approached the walls of Kraków under the cloak of night, the vigilant watchman raised the city guards from their sleep by playing the trumpet. A Tatar bowman spotted the watchman and sent an arrow that interrupted the melody silencing the brave man forever.

But the sacrifice of the watchman did not go to waste as the city garrison managed to defend the city. As for the trumpeter, he would be commemorated until today by his successors who also drop the tune abruptly.

“In 1927, young, merely two-years-old Polish Radio began to broadcast the call at noon every day, right from the top of the steeple of the St Mary’s Basilica in Kraków. Ever since this day the call is heard in the whole of Poland and abroad,” Mr Celt said.

Meanwhile, Sylwester Łukaszewicz, the current trumpeter, admits that “although I have been doing this for 12 years already, my heart still tends to miss a beat every now and then. You are really conscious of the responsibility because the call is broadcast all over Poland and even abroad. This is a wind instrument, various mishaps occur. You can go out of tune, each [steeple] window offers different acoustics.”