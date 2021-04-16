Russia to expel five Polish diplomats

"Poland has announced the expulsion of our diplomats. We will, of course, respond appropriately. Five Polish diplomats will be expelled from Moscow," Lavrov said at a press conference.

YURI KOCHETKOV/PAP/EPA

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Friday that Russia will expel five Polish diplomats as a response to Thursday’s decision by Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recognise three Russian diplomats as persona non grata.

On Thursday, the Russian ambassador in Warsaw was presented with a diplomatic note announcing the change of status of three employees of the Russian embassy to persona non grata.

In a communique, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that “the basis for such a decision was the violation by the indicated persons of the conditions of diplomatic status and conducting activities to the detriment of the Republic of Poland”.

“Poland expresses its full solidarity with the decisions taken by the United States on April 15 on its policy towards Russia,” the statement added.

On Thursday, the White House announced that President Joe Biden had signed an executive order imposing additional sanctions on Russia in relation to its interference in US elections and hacking attacks.