Russia announces expulsion of five Polish diplomats

Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry announced expulsion of five Polish diplomats on Friday. Earlier, Moscow decided to expel 10 American officials, after Washington announced the same number of Russian diplomats undesirable on American soil.

Polish diplomats expelled from Russia in retaliatory move

Sergey Lavrov, the Russian FM announced on Thursday that he received a list from the US, which includes the names of ten Russian diplomats working in the United States. The minister added that the document contained a request that the indicated diplomats leave the territory of the US.







“We will answer in the same manner,” Mr Lavrov said, and announced that a list with specific names would be forwarded to the American ambassador to Moscow.

On Friday, the US, in addition to expelling Russian diplomats, announced sanctions against 16 Russian organisations, and banned American firms from buying Russian bonds.