Territorial Defence Forces to help organise mobile COVID-19 vax points

I have instructed the Territorial Defense Forces (WOT) to actively support local communities in building mobile COVID-19 vaccination points, Mariusz Błaszczak, the Defence Minister announced on Friday.

The Minister emphasised the contributions of operational troops and Territorial Defense Forces in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, recalling that WOT volunteers help health care workers with administrative tasks.

“At the moment we have about 5,700 soldiers in medical entities involved in various forms of operations, from logistic support to direct medical assistance,” General Wiesław Kukuła the commander of WOT said.







The Territorial Defense Force is a Polish military force made up of professional and volunteer part-time soldiers, forming part of the country’s defence and deterrence system. It is the fifth military service after the infantry, the air force, the navy and special forces.







A total of 8,484,815 people in Poland have been vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, including 6,236,689 who have received one dose and 2,248,126 who have been inoculated twice.