March core inflation rate at 3.9 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 3.9 percent year on year in March 2021, against a 3.7 percent level in February, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Friday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 2.6 percent year on year in March, up from 1.7 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 2.6 percent year on year in March, against 2.5 percent a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation measured 2.9 percent year on year in March, up from 2.3 percent in comparison with the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services increased by 3.2 percent year on year in March 2021 and by 1.0 percent month on month.