Polish, Swedish FMs discuss situation in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine was the subject of Friday’s telephone conversation between Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau and his Swedish counterpart, Ann Linde.

“We must maintain diplomatic pressure on Russia to prevent further escalation,” Mr Rau was quoted as saying in Polish MFA’s post on social media.

The Polish Ministry emphasised that Poland and Sweden cooperate closely within the Organisation of Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

In Donbas, where the ceasefire entered into force in July 2020, a deterioration in the security situation has been observed for some time. Russia, which increased the number of troops on the border with Ukraine and in the annexed Crimea, accuses Ukraine of the escalation along the border. Ukraine assures that it is committed to the ​​diplomatic and political settlement of the conflict.

On Wednesday, the head of the main intelligence board in the Ukrainian defense ministry Kyrylo Budanov, announced that one of the variants of the development of events is that Russia provokes the armed forces of Ukraine to carry out combat operations in the temporarily occupied Donbas, and then accuses Ukraine of violating the existing arrangements.