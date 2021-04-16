Situation of Poles working in Netherlands raises concern: FM

The Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has expressed concern about the lack of observance to the rights of Polish workers in the Netherlands.

Mr Rau made the statement after a Friday meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to Poland Daphne Bergsma.

The minister “expressed concern about, among other issues, the insufficient level of respect for the rights of Polish temporary workers in the Netherlands and about irregularities in the payment of family benefits, which also affects Poles,” the ministry wrote in a communique.

In 2020, close to 200,000 Poles were registered as working on the Dutch soil, according to Statistics Netherlands.