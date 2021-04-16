Lower Silesian Station regains historic character

The restoration of the old colour scheme to the plaster, doors, windows and parts of the roof gives the final finish a visually appealing and unique combination of ceramic red brick with green woodwork, cream coloured plaster and a light sand welding.

PKP SA

The historic station of Boguszów-Gorce Zachód, just 1km west of the legendary Gold Train town of Wałbrzych in Lower Silesia and close to the stunning Książ Castle, has undergone a major transformation to reclaim its former colour scheme as well as gain some delightful new features.

With rail connections from the station including Wrocław, Poznań and Jelenia Góra, exterior elements of the 19th century building are the red brick elevation and the replacement of wooden doors and windows for new ones based on historic designs.

As with the modernisation of other historic stations, care for the station’s historic beauty has been combined with the needs of modernity, enabling a high standard of service for all passengers, irrespective of their physical or mental health.PKP SA

In addition, the restoration of the old colour scheme to the plaster, doors, windows and parts of the roof gives the final finish a visually appealing and unique combination of ceramic red brick with green woodwork, cream coloured plaster and a light sand welding.

Andrzej Bittel, Deputy Minister for Infrastructure said: “The modernised railway station at Boguszów-Gorce Zachód is the next station in the Polish State Railways investment in Lower Silesia. I believe that the rebuilt, comfortable and pro-ecological building will become an important point on the map of the city and will make it easier for passengers to travel by rail.”

The renovated station has been fitted with a modern safety system, whilst thanks to the installation of woodwork with a low heat permeation rate and the building of a gas boiler room, the station is also more ecologically friendly.PKP SA

The interior of the building has also undergone a significant transformation. Among the changes are a fully heated and air-conditioned passenger waiting area, areas for families with small children, including a baby changing facility and also commercial units for rent with the possibility of use as retail points.

As with the modernisation of other historic stations, care for the station’s historic beauty has been combined with the needs of modernity, enabling a high standard of service for all passengers, irrespective of their physical or mental health.

The elimination of architectural barriers such as thresholds and narrow passages as well as the addition of guided pathways for the visually impaired and multi-sensory boards with a plan of the station and special signage, the building is fully accessible for passengers with limited mobility and varying levels of disability.

The renovated train station is just a stone’s throw away from the stunning Książ Castle.Zamek Książ

The renovated station has been fitted with a modern safety system, whilst thanks to the installation of woodwork with a low heat permeation rate and the building of a gas boiler room, the station is also more ecologically friendly.

The surrounding area of the station has also been updated by the modernisation project. Benches and bins have been installed and new parking spaces added (including one disabled space). A field shelter for bikes and bike racks is also a new feature.

The station dates back to the 19th century.polska.org.pl

The modernisation of the station by Polish State Railways (PKP), is part of the national Station Investment Programme for the years 2016-2023 as part of which nearly 200 railway stations across Poland are being modernised and built.

The value of the investment is around 9.9 million PLN and has been jointly realised with the help of EU regional development funds from the EU’s Infrastructure and Environment Operational Programme.

__________

This article was sponsored by PKP.