Poland to achieve herd immunity in two months or less – PM

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Poland could achieve herd immunity in a couple of months thanks to good supplies of Covid vaccines, the prime minister said on Friday.

“Good news about the vaccine is coming in from all over the world, information is coming in confirming the legitimacy of vaccinations and the need to vaccinate the largest number of people in the shortest possible time,” Mateusz Morawiecki told a press briefing at the National Vaccination Point in the northern city of Gdańsk.

“There are already more than 7,000 vaccination points (in Poland) and thanks to that we will be in a position to… in the coming two months at the latest, or maybe even sooner, achieve a real breakthrough thanks to achieving collective immunity.”

Morawiecki went on to say that the third Covid-19 wave was weakening as a result of the vaccination programme, but people still needed to stay vigilant. He said the country had a real chance to fight the pandemic but everybody must be prepared to get vaccinated.

The prime minister said he expected that by the end of the second quarter of the year, 23-24 million vaccinations will have been performed nationwide, leading to herd immunity to the coronavirus. He said this level of vaccination was possible due to Polish “pressure” on other EU member states.

“This pressure makes sense because, within the second quarter, close to 4.5 million vaccination (doses) of the Pfizer/BioNTech company will reach Poland,” Morawiecki said. “That’s very good news, because we will be able to vaccinate far more people than we thought possible.”

He added that after the first dose of the vaccine a significant number of people had achieved resistance to Covid-19 and that, even if they fall ill, the course of the illness was less severe.