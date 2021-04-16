Restrictions to remain in place despite declines in virus cases

"There are signs of a falling trend in new Covid-19 cases, but we still have to maintain the sanitary regime," Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters on Friday.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

A health ministry spokesman has said there is no room for loosening lockdown restrictions despite a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases.

Poland reported 17,847 new virus cases on Friday, a decrease of over 3,000 on the 21,130 recorded the previous day.

“There are signs of a falling trend in new Covid-19 cases, but we still have to maintain the sanitary regime,” Wojciech Andrusiewicz told reporters on Friday. “There is no room for loosening restrictions.”

He added that the new figures were totally reliable.

“We have been conducting a large number of tests and 83,000 have been performed today, so this is a clear picture of the current epidemic situation in our country,” he said.

“There are 49.2 cases per 100,000 in the entire country. So the drop is visible in comparison with previous days,” Andrusiewicz explained.

He also stated that there was a slight drop in the number of positive tests, since now “we are talking about 23 percent being positive.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, which might suggest that we are slowly starting to overcome the third wave of infections.”

“But if we are to look to the future with optimism, we must keep the sanitary regime. The light appearing at the end of the tunnel does not mean that we can loosen restrictions today.