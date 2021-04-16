Poland reports 17,847 new coronavirus cases on Friday, death toll at 595

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 17,847 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 595 deaths over the past 24h to Friday morning, against 21,130 cases reported on Thursday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 32,781 Covid-19 hospitalisations, down from 34,864 recorded the day prior, including 3,425 patients on ventilators, against the total of 4,557 ventilators available, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The health ministry also reported that 348,056 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,255,232 people have recovered.

In all, 8,484,815 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 2,248,126 of those having had both doses of the vaccine, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.