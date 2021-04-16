Poland may achieve herd immunity in couple of months: PM

Poland may achieve herd immunity in a couple of months thanks to good supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told a press briefing at the National Vaccination Point in the northern city of Gdańsk on Friday.

“Positive voices about the vaccine are coming in from all over the world, they confirm the legitimacy of vaccinations and the need to vaccinate the largest number of people in the shortest possible time,” PM said.

“There are already more than 7,000 vaccination points (in Poland) and thanks to that, in the coming two months at the latest, or maybe even sooner, we could achieve a real breakthrough thanks to gaining collective immunity,” he added.

PM Morawiecki went on to say that the third COVID-19 wave was losing its momentum as a result of the vaccination programme, but people still needed to stay vigilant. He said the country had a real chance to fight the pandemic but everybody must be prepared to get vaccinated.

The prime minister said he expected that by the end of the second quarter of the year, 23-24 million vaccinations will have been performed nationwide, leading to herd immunity to the coronavirus. He said this level of vaccination was possible due to Polish “pressure” on other EU member states.