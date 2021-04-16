Poland’s stock exchange largest in Eastern Europe says president

"I want WSE to become ever stronger and ever larger. I want WSE to become one of the stock exchanges which are of importance not only in Europe but also in the world," Andrzej Duda said.

Addressing a session marking the the 30th anniversary of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, President Andrzej Duda said that it was now the largest one in Eastern Europe.

“We absolutely have the largest stock exchange in Eastern Europe,” Duda said on Friday. “There are over 800 companies listed on both markets, and their value exceeds PLN 1.135 trillion (EUR 252 billion).”

The Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) began operation on April 16, 1991.

The president said that, on that first day, “five companies were being traded, the turnover reached around, what is today, PLN 2,000 (EUR 444). It was around USD 2,000 back then.”

Having repeated that WSE was the largest in Eastern Europe, the president said he wished it even greater success.

“I want WSE to become ever stronger and ever larger. I want WSE to become one of the stock exchanges which are of importance not only in Europe but also in the world.”