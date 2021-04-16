COVID-19: 17,847 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 17,847 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,660,088 including 343,648 still active. The number of active cases increased from 342,992 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 595 new fatalities, of which 176 were due to COVID-19 alone and 419 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 61,208.

According to the ministry, 348,056 people are quarantined and 2,255,232 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 343,648 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

A total of 8,484,815 people have been vaccinated so far, including 6,236,689 who have received one dose and 2,248,126 who have been inoculated twice.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 3,425 out of 4,557 available.

As of Friday morning, as many as 139,762,136 coronavirus cases, 3,001,621 deaths and 118,801,057 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 32,224,139, India has the second most with 14,291,917 cases and Brazil third with 13,758,093.