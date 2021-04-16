Daily COVID-19 cases likely to fall in coming days: Health Min

For three days we have witnessed a constant decrease in the COVID-19 hospitalisation cases, judging from which we have already passed through the peak of the third wave that we had about two weeks ago,said Adam Niedzielski, Minister of Health on the Polish Radio 24.

Minister Niedzielski wrote on Twitter that the indicator informing about how many people are statistically infected by a person with the coronavirus stood at 0.86 on Thursday. In turn, the highest value of this indicator was observed in March: 1.21. The highest value since the beginning of the pandemic was recorded in October last year and amounted to 1.55.

Adam Niedzielski said that present data on the number of new infections allow for optimism.

“I can say that Friday should be a more optimistic day in terms of results. We will face large drops despite carrying out around 90,000 tests, and yet the number of infections compared to last week will fall by about 10,000,” he said.

“The trend seems absolutely downward… Also in hospitals we seem to have passed the peak,” the minister added.

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccines will stay with us seasonally, like the flu vaccines, Adam Niedzielski replied that it all depends on the development of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Compare the British mutation to the one that caused the previous wave. We are dealing with a new disease with a greater wave and, above all, greater hospitalisation numbers,” he said.