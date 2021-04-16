Polish diplomats expelled from Russia in retaliatory move

Russia has expelled three Polish diplomats in a tit-for-tat move taken just hours after the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced that three Russians from Moscow’s Warsaw embassy were to be expelled in relation to Russian cyber-attacks carried out on the US.

The news of the expulsions came from Russian senator and deputy leader of Russia’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Vladimir Jabarov.

“I think the Poles will receive a no less severe response. If other countries join them, then so will they,” he told the TASS news agency, adding that Poland is a “faithful satellite that nods to every American speech.”

Mr Jaborov also said that “America is far away but Russia is next door,” and that it is difficult to have such a powerful neighbour and not maintain any economic or political ties.

On Thursday evening the Russian ambassador to Poland was summoned to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and was handed a note informing him that “three employees of the Embassy of the Russian Federation were now regarded as persona non grata owing to behaviour detrimental to the interests of the Republic of Poland,” according to the MFA’s press release.

“Poland expresses its full solidarity with the decisions taken by the United States on April 15 on its policy towards Russia,” the statement read.

The White House announced on Thursday that President Joe Biden had signed an executive order imposing additional sanctions on Russia in relation to its interference in US elections and hacking attacks over the last couple of years. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said they were also in reaction to an attempt to poison Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

The sanctions extend to limits on Russian government bond trading as well as the expulsion of 10 diplomats and placing 32 entities and individuals on a blacklist by the US Treasury.