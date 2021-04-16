Lower house appoints new ombudsman

Poland’s Lower House, Sejm, voted to appoint a Law and Justice MP Bartłomiej Wróblewski as Poland’s next ombudsman.

He must still be approved by the Senate, Poland’s upper house, to take over the office.

In the fourth attempt to select a new ombudsman, Mr Wróblewski’s candidacy was backed by 240 MPs, 201 voted against and 11 abstained.

Parliament has already tried three times to choose the successor of current ombudsman Adam Bodnar, whose term of office expired at the beginning of September last year. However, since there was no consensus on his successor, he remained in the office.

On Thursday Poland’s Constitutional Court ruled that Mr Bodnar could no longer continue to hold his position because his five-year term had ended.

Twice opposition candidate Zuzanna Rudzińska-Bluszcz failed to receive the backing of the Sejm, while Law and Justice candidate, Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk was rejected by the upper house dominated by the opposition.

In case the Senate decides to reject Bartłomiej Wróblewski’s candidacy, the Sejm will appoint another candidate for the post.