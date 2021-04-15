Poland to receive 4.2 million doses of Pfizer vaccine by June says PM

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Pfizer has announced that it will start delivering more doses of its vaccine to EU countries starting from April 26, Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

“Good news that has just reached URPL, WMiPB (Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products). Vaccine producer Pfizer announced that from April 26 it will start sending further doses to the European Union,” the prime minister wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

“Altogether, we are to receive some 4.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine by June,” added the prime minister.

“This is great news for our National Vaccination Programme which has just accelerated,” wrote Morawiecki.